HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Local media reports in Mozambique say that more than 90 people including children have died after a makeshift ferry sank off the country’s northern coast. The overcrowded boat was carrying 130 people and many of those who drowned were children. The boat was operating between Lunga and the Island of Mozambique in Nampula province in the north of the country when it capsized, according to TV Diário Nampula, a local online outlet. Rescue efforts continued on Monday, as people were still reportedly missing.

