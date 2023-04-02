QUELIMANE, Mozambique (AP) — Weeks after massive Cyclone Freddy hit Mozambique for a second time, the still-flooded country is facing a spiraling cholera outbreak that threatens to add to the devastation. More than 19,000 cases of cholera have been confirmed across eight of Mozambique’s provinces as of March 27, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, a figure which almost doubled in a week. Volunteers go from house to house distributing bottles of Certeza, a local chlorine-based water purifier. Each bottle should last a family for a week, but supplies are running low as local production struggles to keep pace with demand. Rural areas are also facing outbreaks of malaria and the threat of a missed harvest.

