POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Marshall Public Library is celebrating the holidays with A Dickens Christmas Saturday, Dec. 16, at 1:30 p.m.

Join community members for Ted Bonman’s dramatic reading from A Christmas Carol and classic Christmas carols sung by students from Century High School. The party will include the English tradition of pulling Christmas crackers as well as mulled cider and sweet holiday treats.

A Dickens Christmas is part of the library’s Jolabokaflod celebration marking the 180th anniversary of A Christmas Carol’s publication. The library’s Jolabokaflod includes giving away 200 copies of a keepsake edition of the book so be sure to stop by the library today to get your copy before they’re gone.

The library is located at 113 S. Garfield Avenue.