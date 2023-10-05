By Web Staff
Click here for updates on this story
NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — Two people were struck by an MTA bus in the Bronx on Wednesday.
It happened in the Fordham section.
Police say the bus was getting towed by a tow truck when it became unhooked and started to roll onto the sidewalk, where it struck two pedestrians.
Those pedestrians are both expected to be OK.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.