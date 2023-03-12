KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Much of the Florida Keys lost water pressure after a water main broke. The break blocked traffic along the main roadway on the chain of islands and forced businesses to close early. It was the third time a water main broke in the past week in the Florida Keys. The water leak was first reported Saturday night in an area between Tavernier and Islamorada and was finished being repaired less than 12 hours later. The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority issued a boil water alert through Wednesday once water returned for residents. Traffic on U.S. 1 was diverted to the Old Highway, but the roadway reopened Sunday morning