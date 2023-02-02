MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a multi-employer career fair Thursday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Meridian Library Cherry Lane Branch, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.

More than 20 employers will be in attendance including ABM Industries, Boise Cold Storage, Bogus Basin, T-Mobile, Silicon Mountain, St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Home Instead, the Treasure Valley YMCA, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, West Ada School District and more.

Positions available include office clerical, bus drivers, equipment technicians, administrative specialists, janitors, school custodians, caregivers, ski instructors, merchandisers, patient service representatives and warehouse/forklift operators, to name a few.

Job seekers should bring resumes, be prepared for interviews and dress for success.

Interview skills, resume and other job search tips are available online in the Maximize Your Job Search workbook.

Those who need special accommodation should contact Anthony de Ville at 208-332-3570 ext. 3270 or by email at anthony.deville@labor.idaho.gov. To access the Idaho Relay Services for the deaf and hard of hearing, dial 711.

More information on hiring events and job fairs throughout the state can be found on Labor’s calendar of events.

Attending a job fair event counts as one weekly valid work-search activity for unemployment insurance purposes.