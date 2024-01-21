IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – At Skyline High School on Saturday, seven area wrestlers won a championship in their respective weight class at the 43rd Tiger-Grizz Wrestling Invitational.
On the girls side, Gracie Price and Shauna Anderson from Thunder Ridge, Keanna Conrad from Blackfoot and Josie Newby from Grace each took home first place.
On the boys side, Mack Mauger from Blackfoot, Kolter Burton from Century and Ryker Fullmer from Teton all won championships.
