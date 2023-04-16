POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-A white SUV crashed into a Pocatello Fire Truck on Sunday afternoon, while the Engine was responding to a fire.

One occupant in the SUV had to be extricated, and all passengers in the white vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital. The three firefighters driving the Engine are under evaluation by medical personnel.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The southbound lane of Poleline was temporarily shut down and has since been reopen. An investigation to what caused the collision is ongoing by the Pocatello Police Department.