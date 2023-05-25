MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) – Three teams from East Idaho took home state championships this year in track and field.
The Skyline girls won first place as a team in 4A. Claire Petersen stood out with first place finishes in the 100 meter, and in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles.
Nelah Roberts also took home multiple titles for the Grizzlies with victories in the 1600 & 3200 meter. Amy Baczuk finished first in the high jump as well.
In 3A, Sugar-Salem dominated the boys competition to take home gold as a team.
Individual winners for the Diggers include Trevon Holman in the 100 and 200 meter, Porter Holt in the 400 and 800 meter, Ryan Bingham in the shot put, and Adam McCoy in the pole vault.
In 2A, the Aberdeen Tigers boys are state champions. Cale Adamson took home gold in the shot put and discus. Seth hall won the high jump, and Zack Johnston in the 800 meter.
Other individual state champions include:
5A
Rigby
Cody Cordingley: 110 meter hurdles
Abby Hancock: 100 and 200 meter
Abbie Scott: pole vault
Thunder Ridge
Chelsea Uba: 100 meter hurdles
Highland
Ruby Jordan: shot put
4A
Century
Matejah Mangum: 200 meter
Pocatello
Hailey Renzello: 800 meter
Blackfoot
Matthew Thomas: 1600 meter
3A
Marsh Valley
Porter Sutton: triple jump
Lydia Townsend: 100 and 300 meter hurdles, high jump
2A
Soda Springs
Tanner Brown: 110 meter hurdles
Ginettie Garbett: 200 and 400 meter
Izzy Shelton: shot put
North Fremont
Corbin Johnston: 1600 and 3200 meter
Ririe
Carter Huntsman: pole vault
Malad
Braylen Tripp: triple jump
Oaklie Hebdon: 300 meter hurdles
Bear Lake
Tayler Crane: 100 meter hurdles
1A
Rockland
Brigham Permann: 300 meter hurdles