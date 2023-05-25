MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) – Three teams from East Idaho took home state championships this year in track and field.

The Skyline girls won first place as a team in 4A. Claire Petersen stood out with first place finishes in the 100 meter, and in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles.

Nelah Roberts also took home multiple titles for the Grizzlies with victories in the 1600 & 3200 meter. Amy Baczuk finished first in the high jump as well.

In 3A, Sugar-Salem dominated the boys competition to take home gold as a team.

Individual winners for the Diggers include Trevon Holman in the 100 and 200 meter, Porter Holt in the 400 and 800 meter, Ryan Bingham in the shot put, and Adam McCoy in the pole vault.

In 2A, the Aberdeen Tigers boys are state champions. Cale Adamson took home gold in the shot put and discus. Seth hall won the high jump, and Zack Johnston in the 800 meter.

Other individual state champions include:

5A

Rigby

Cody Cordingley: 110 meter hurdles

Abby Hancock: 100 and 200 meter

Abbie Scott: pole vault

Thunder Ridge

Chelsea Uba: 100 meter hurdles

Highland

Ruby Jordan: shot put

4A

Century

Matejah Mangum: 200 meter

Pocatello

Hailey Renzello: 800 meter

Blackfoot

Matthew Thomas: 1600 meter

3A

Marsh Valley

Porter Sutton: triple jump

Lydia Townsend: 100 and 300 meter hurdles, high jump

2A

Soda Springs

Tanner Brown: 110 meter hurdles

Ginettie Garbett: 200 and 400 meter

Izzy Shelton: shot put

North Fremont

Corbin Johnston: 1600 and 3200 meter

Ririe

Carter Huntsman: pole vault

Malad

Braylen Tripp: triple jump

Oaklie Hebdon: 300 meter hurdles

Bear Lake

Tayler Crane: 100 meter hurdles

1A

Rockland

Brigham Permann: 300 meter hurdles