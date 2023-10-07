IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Saturday was the first day of the new Under the Canopy exhibit at the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls. The exhibit features live animals that live in the rainforest.

The Exhibit will be open until May 2024. Already it’s making a big impact on the people who are seeing it.

“My kids really love animals, so. And we saw about the sloth, Romeo. So we just kind of wanted to come and check him out and check out all the other animals,” said David Willie who came to see it with his family.

Willie says his family really enjoyed the sloth and said it was their favorite.

“I wouldn’t mind having one as a pet, but I probably wouldn’t be able to take care of it,” Willie said.

Willie also said that his family is already planning on coming back. The Museum is excited to offer this exhibit.