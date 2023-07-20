By JIM POLLOCK
Associated Press
The Barbie industrial complex has detonated, coating the planet in pink, sparkly fallout. For the blockbuster’s soundtrack, “Barbie The Album,” director Greta Gerwig and producer Marc Ronson corralled a set of huge artists at the top of their games and have come away with a raucous, joyous, and occasionally touching collection, writes the Associated Press’ Jim Pollock. The result is a worthy, danceable bookend to the classic “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack of a generation before, courtesy artists like Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Tame Impala — even Ken actor Ryan Gosling himself.
