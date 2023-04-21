WASHINGTON (AP) — A song featuring ex-President Donald Trump and a choir of prisoners charged with crimes related to the deadly Capitol insurrection briefly took the No. 1 spot on iTunes last month, edging out Taylor Swift. The song is another effort to whitewash Jan. 6, 2021, when the Republican president’s supporters broke into the Capitol and fought with police in an attempt to derail the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Experts on authoritarianism say the effort to portray violent rioters as patriots is part of a larger effort to deflect blame for the riot and shape the way Americans view the attempt to violently subvert the will of the American people.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.