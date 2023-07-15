Elon Musk says Twitter is losing cash because advertising is still down sharply and the social media company is carrying heavy debt. Musk tweeted about the company’s condition on Saturday. He says Twitter has to generate positive cash flow before it can do anything else. Twitter has struggled to hang on to advertisers since Musk bought the company for $44 billion last fall. Advertisers have been concerned about widespread layoffs and changes in the site’s content moderation. Twitter has a new competitor after Facebook owner Meta launched a text-focused app called Threads.

By The Associated Press

