BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military is accused of launching an airstrike on a camp for displaced persons in the northern state of Kachin that killed more than 30 people, including 13 children. A local Kachin human rights group said the attack on the Mung Lai Hkyet displacement camp in the northern part of Laiza, a town where the headquarters of the rebel Kachin Independence Army is based, also wounded about 60 people. Kachin News Group, a local online news site, reported that more than 30 displaced persons were killed by the bombs dropped by jet fighters. The military government in the past year has stepped up the use of air strikes in in combat against armed pro-democracy and ethnic rebel groups.

