BANGKOK (AP) — When the army overthrew Myanmar’s elected government in 2021, it looked like a walkover that could entrench the military in power indefinitely. Three years later, a poorly armed grassroots resistance movement has shaken the military’s grip. Overshadowed by the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, Myanmar’s civil war is no longer on the front pages, even as violence perpetrated under the military government has risen. Air strikes on villages have increased and civilian casualties have grown, engendering a humanitarian crisis. Experts says recent battlefield victories by the resistance have boosted their fortunes but no end to the conflict is yet in sight.

