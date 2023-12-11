BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government has confirmed it’s been holding talks, brokered by China, with representatives of an alliance of ethnic minority armed groups against which it is engaged in fierce combat in the country’s northeast. Fighting has been raging since the alliance launched a coordinated offensive in October, posing the greatest battlefield challenge to Myanmar’s military rulers since they seized power from the elected government in February 2021. Much of the fighting is along the border with China, Myanmar’s biggest trading partner which maintains good relations with the ruling generals. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said earlier Monday that Beijing welcomes the “positive results” of peace talks.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.