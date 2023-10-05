DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A mysterious injury suffered by a 16-year-old girl not wearing a headscarf while boarding a Metro train in Iran’s capital has reignited anger just after the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini and the nationwide protests it sparked. Likely seeking to get ahead of the growing controversy, Iranian state television has released footage showing Armita Geravand entering the southern Tehran Metro station, buying a snack and waiting for the train with her friends. But crucially, what happened in the few seconds after she entered the train remain in question. Activists abroad have alleged Geravand may have been attacked for not wearing the hijab.

