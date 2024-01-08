POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Board of Education is meeting Tuesday to discuss a possible name change for Holt Arena.
The meeting will talk about changing the name to the ICCU Dome.
It has been called Holt Arena since 1988 in honor of former coach and athletic director Dubby Holt.
The university is constructing a mural of holt in his honor on the north side of the arena.
If approved, the university will make the change at the beginning of the next football season.
