CAIRO (AP) — Namibian President Hage Geingob died Sunday while receiving medical treatment, his office announced. In a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the Nambian presidency said Geingob’s medical team at Lady Pohamba Hospital did its best to help him, but Geingob died with his wife, Monica Geingos, and children by his side. Angolo Mbumba, Namibia’s acting president called for calm, saying in the same post that the “Cabinet will convene with immediate effect in order to make the necessary state arrangements in this regard.”

