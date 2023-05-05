NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Police chief Claudio Palomba says Napoli fans celebrated in an orderly manner deep into the night following the team’s first Italian soccer league title in more than three decades. Palomba says the death of one person following an apparent gunshot wound was not linked to the celebration. There were dozens of fireworks-related injuries. Palomba says “the organizational plan worked and the authorities maintained order.” Napoli sealed the title with a 1-1 draw at Udinese in northern Italy on Thursday. It’s Napoli’s first championship since Diego Maradona led the club to its first two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.

