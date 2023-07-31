CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is listening for any peep from Voyager 2 after losing contact with the spacecraft billions of miles away. Voyager 2 has been out of touch since flight controllers accidentally sent a wrong command more than a week ago that tilted its antenna away from Earth. Although it’s a long shot, NASA’s huge dish antenna in Canberra, Australia, is on the lookout for any stray signals from the 46-year-old spacecraft. In the coming week, the Canberra antenna will also bombard Voyager’s vicinity with the correct command in hopes it hits its mark. Otherwise, NASA will have to wait until October for an automatic spacecraft reset that should restore communication.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.