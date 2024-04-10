NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Family members representing the six people killed in a Nashville school shooting last year have filed an ethics complaint against a Tennessee state senator. They claim a bill sponsored by Sen. Todd Gardenhire that would prevent people like them from intervening in public records disputes is self-serving. That’s because he is currently involved in a lawsuit seeking the release of the Covenant School shooter’s writings. In that case, a group of parents from the Covenant School who want the records kept secret was allowed to intervene. A hearing in the records case is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.