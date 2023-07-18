LOS ANGELES (AP) — Author Natalie Beach rose to internet fame in September of 2019 after writing the now-viral essay “I Was Caroline Calloway” for New York Magazine’s The Cut. In the essay, Beach details her friendship with Calloway and unveils her role as the influencer’s ghostwriter. Years later, Beach is stepping out of the shadows with the release of her first book, “Adult Drama: And Other Essays.” Inside its pages, Beach includes two essays about her friendship with Calloway but focuses more on stories about her upbringing ranging from middle school to present-day and interweaving larger issues through many of her personal anecdotes like gentrification, abortion rights, body image and more.

