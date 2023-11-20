BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reports Nathan Christopher Gumaer was sentenced Monday in Bingham County following his guilty plea to one count of sexual abuse of a child under the age of sixteen years, in violation of Idaho Code 18-1506.

Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan W. Jolley recommended a sentence of 10 years determinate and 15 years indeterminate for a unified sentence of 25 years.

Gumaer recommended a sentence of probation or in the alternative a retained jurisdiction otherwise known as a “rider” program.

The Honorable Judge Darren B. Simpson, who presided over this case followed the State’s recommendation and imposed a prison sentence of 10 years determinate and 15 years indeterminate.

This means the defendant will be required to serve a minimum of 10 years in prison prior to being considered for parole. The parole board will then have the discretion to hold the defendant in prison for an additional 15 years or parole him.

The defendant was charged with this case back in May of 2018. This case was delayed due to the fact that the Defendant was serving a prison sentence in Arizona. He was extradited back to Idaho in November of 2022 where he has remained incarcerated during the pendency of this case.