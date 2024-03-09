LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman and progressive incumbent George Gascón have advanced to a runoff for Los Angeles County’s district attorney. They will compete in November in the race to lead an agency that prosecutes cases in the most populous county in the U.S. A candidate needs to get a 50%-plus-one vote to win the primary outright. Anything less triggers a runoff race between the top two candidates in November regardless of party. Political experts said Gascón was expected to advance from the nonpartisan primary but are less optimistic about his chances in the fall.

