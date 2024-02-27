ATLANTA (AP) — A potential key witness for lawyers seeking to derail the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others is expected to return to the witness stand as the judge considers an effort to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over her romantic relationship with a top prosecutor. Terrence Bradley’s testimony could be crucial as defense attorneys seek to undercut Willis and Nathan Wade’s claims about when their romantic relationship began. That timeline has become a central issue as defense attorneys push to have Willis and Wade removed from the case, arguing that their relationship created a conflict of interest. Bradley is Wade’s former law partner and divorce lawyer.

By KATE BRUMBACK and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

