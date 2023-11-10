POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The 6th Judicial District is hosting a National Adopt Day Celebration that will offer information about adoption.

On Friday, Nov. 17, the 6th Judicial District is hosting a celebration featuring information about adoption as well as youth and adult speakers, including the Honorable R. Todd Garbett. The celebration will be from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Bannock County Courthouse, 624 E Center St in Pocatello, room 214.

Judge Garbett said he looks forward to being part of this year’s celebration and recognizing the excellent work being done for such an important cause.

“Adoption is some of the most rewarding work done in our judicial system. These events allow us to celebrate families who have grown through adoption and encourage others to open their homes to the many children waiting for their families to find them,” Judge Garbett said.

National Adoption Day is an effort to increase awareness of the children in the nationwide foster care system who are waiting to be adopted. The day is typically celebrated on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, but Idaho courts will celebrate throughout the month of November.

The 6th Judicial District National Adoption Day Celebration is supported by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Idaho Supreme Court Family Court Services, Bannock County and the 6th Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).