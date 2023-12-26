HONOLULU (AP) — A high surf warning is in effect for some of Hawaii’s shores. The National Weather Service says some north shores could see waves of up to 30 feet. The high surfing warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of the islands of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai and Niihau and north-facing shores of Maui. The weather service warning says ocean surges could affect coastal properties and roads. Derek Wroe, a meteorologist for the weather service in Honolulu, says large waves are not uncommon during Hawaii’s winter months.

