By TERRY TANG and DAVE SKRETTA

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A coalition of Native American groups who have lobbied the Kansas City Chiefs to abandon their mascot, logo and the fan-driven “tomahawk chop” say the team’s return to the Super Bowl has emboldened them more than ever. Some protesters who were at the Super Bowl in 2021 when the Chiefs were in it will be there again Sunday. Arizona to Rally Against Native Mascots is leading a demonstration outside State Farm Stadium in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. Team President Mark Donovan told The Associated Press Thursday that he respects the protesters’ right to demonstrate. Fights against the appropriation of tribal cultures have been going on for decades across different sports.