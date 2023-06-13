WASHINGTON (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Ukrainians are “making progress, making advances,” with their counteroffensive against Russian forces. He made the comment during an Oval Office meeting with President Joe Biden. Stoltenberg said the support that the allies are providing Ukraine “is now making a difference on the battlefield.” The NATO leader said that the more land that Ukrainians are able to liberate, ”the stronger hand they will have at the negotiating table.” In addition to supporting Ukraine, NATO is also pondering who will lead the 31-member alliance. Stoltenberg has said he plans to step down at the end of September.

