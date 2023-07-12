ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says his country is ready to “reset” relations with neighbor Turkey in an effort to bypass decades-old disputes between the two NATO members. Kyriakos Mitsotakis held an hourlong meeting Wednesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and told reporters they had agreed to continue high-level contacts. The meeting was held a day after Turkey dropped its objections to Sweden’s membership in NATO and signaled further willingness to lower tension with western nations including Greece.

