BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO has launched a new center to help protect vulnerable undersea pipelines and cables. The military organization is concerned about Russia’s mapping activities to locate vital Western infrastructure in waters around Europe used to transport energy and internet data. The 31-nation alliance was spurred into action by apparent attacks on two Baltic Sea gas pipelines last September. NATO defense ministers gave the greenlight on Friday for the new center, located in Northwood, northwest London. Lieutenant General Hans-Werner Wiermann, who heads a special cell focused on the challenge, says “the threat is developing.” He says “there are heightened concerns that Russia may target undersea cables and other critical infrastructure in an effort to disrupt Western life.”

