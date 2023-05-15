BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts are discussing ways to ensure that Ukraine does not come under attack from Russia again once the war is over. But Stoltenberg says NATO leaders are concerned about doing anything that might drag the organization into a wider conflict with nuclear armed Russia. Ukraine is seeking “security guarantees” from NATO. But only members benefit from NATO’s Article 5 security guarantee under which an attack on one ally is considered an attack on them all. Stoltenberg said Monday that if allies “issue security guarantees bilaterally to Ukraine we are very close to Article 5. So, there’s no way to find an easy solution to these issues.”

