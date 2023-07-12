VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — NATO leaders have wrapped up a two-day summit with pledges of long-term support for Ukraine but no offer of membership yet. Results from the meeting that ended on Wednesday in Lithuania were mixed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky says he’s grateful for the pledges of more arms and ammunition but disappointed that Ukraine has no clear time frame for joining the world’s biggest security organization. Sweden took a big step toward becoming NATO’s 32nd member country. The allies also launched sweeping changes to their defense plans in case of an attack from Russia or by terrorists. They agreed to step up defense spending, too, but set no timetable for meeting the targets.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.