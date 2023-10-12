BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO’s chief says the alliance will hold a major nuclear exercise next week. The announcement came after Russia warned it would pull out of a global nuclear test ban agreement. NATO’s “Steadfast Noon” exercise is held annually and runs for about a week. It involves fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads but does not involve any live bombs. Conventional jets and surveillance and refueling aircraft also routinely take part. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday: “This is a routine training event that happens every October” and that this year the training will take place over Italy, Croatia and the Mediterranean Sea.

