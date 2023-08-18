SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota museum is closing after almost 40 years over concerns that the chemicals in its taxidermy collection could endanger visitors and staff. The Great Plains Zoo says Thursday that it has closed the Delbridge Museum of Natural History. The zoo CEO says it wasn’t an easy decision but she believes its the right one. She says the chemicals used to preserve the animals can be released into the environment and tests have found the chemicals in the museum. The museum’s collection was one of the largest in the region and it will take a long time to decommission because many of the animals are now endangered species.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.