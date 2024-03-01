Relatives and supporters of Alexei Navalny are bidding farewell to the opposition leader at a funeral in southeastern Moscow, following a battle with authorities over the release of his body after his still-unexplained death in an Arctic penal colony. Several Moscow churches refused to hold the service before Navalny’s team got permission from one in the capital’s Maryino district. That’s where he lived in 2020 before his poisoning, treatment in Germany and subsequent arrest on his return to Russia. Burial is to follow in Borisovskoye Cemetery.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.