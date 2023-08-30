Nebraska’s governor has signed an executive order directing state agencies to use narrow definitions of a person’s sex. Republican Gov. Jim Pillen on Wednesday signed an order defining “female” and “male” as a person’s sex assigned at birth. He says it’s common sense that men don’t belong in women’s spaces. He has cited prisons and bathrooms as examples. Oklahoma earlier this month became the first state to adopt similar rules through executive order. Pillen says Nebraska is the second. Pillen’s order took effect immediately and will expire if Nebraska lawmakers pass a law on trans athletes.

