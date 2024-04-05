A Nebraska bill to limit transgender students’ access to bathrooms and sports teams has advanced out of committee with just days to go until the end of the session. Now a lawmaker who ground the legislature to a halt last year over a bill restricting gender-affirming care for minors is promising to do so again. Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh says she will filibuster bills not yet passed if Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth’s bathroom and sports bill advances. The speaker of the Legislature announced late Thursday that Kauth’s bill would be debated Friday afternoon for no more than four hours.

