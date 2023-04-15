BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Can’t file your 2022 Idaho income tax return by the April 18 deadline? Pay enough of your total tax due by April 18, and you can get an automatic six-month extension.

To qualify, you need to pay one of the following:

80% of the estimated tax you owe for 2022

100% of the total tax reported on your 2021 income tax return (if you filed a return)

An automatic extension means you don’t have to send a written request. But an extension of time to file your return isn’t an extension of time to pay your tax. With a valid extension, you can avoid a penalty for filing late, but you’ll owe 5% annual interest on any tax you owe after April 18 until you pay it.

To see if you qualify for an extension, complete the worksheet on Idaho Form 51, Estimated Payment of Individual Income Tax. The worksheet will help you figure out if you owe more tax beyond any payments you’ve made or any amounts withheld from your paychecks or unemployment checks. You can find Form 51 at tax.idaho.gov.

To make a payment and avoid a filing penalty, do one of the following:

Mail Form 51 with your check or money order.

Make an online payment through the Idaho State Tax Commission website. See the E-Pay page at tax.idaho.gov/epay. The free Quick Pay service lets you make an online payment without creating a special account.

Make a payment at any Tax Commission office.

If you qualify for an extension to file, you must file your Idaho tax return and pay any tax and interest due by October 16, 2023.