FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Franklin family is thankful for neighbors after a house fire on Friday morning.

Neighbors spotted flames shooting out of the garage of Ed Owens’ house and rushed inside to tell the family their house was on fire and helped them get out.

“It was a raging fire,” Owens said.

The fire was something the family of four had no idea was happening.

“I heard noises in my garage,” Owens said.

He thought someone was trying to break into his house.

“It sounded like somebody was beating on the garage door, so I locked it,” Owens said. “I was shouting for a good 30 seconds trying to see who was there.”

Then he heard something coming from the front of the house.

“Two neighbors essentially walked into the front door without knocking and said, ‘You have to get out. Your house might blow,’” Owens said.

One of the two that entered was a Nashville fireman who just happened to be driving by, and the other was a pregnant woman who lives two houses down. They helped rush everyone out and called for help.

“The most astonishing thing about it was how quickly the Franklin Fire Department dove right into the situation,” Owens said. “They did save the house from completely burning down, and they put their lives at risk to do it.”

As for the neighbors who stepped into help.

“They put their lives at risk too,” Owens said. “She was just very giving in this situation. There’s a lot of good people here.”

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

