POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – NeighborWorks Pocatello is taking part in the 12th Annual Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge during the month of December.

Idaho Central Credit Union kicked things off in a significant way on Monday presenting NeighborWorks with a $10,000 to the organization.

The Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge is a statewide campaign sponsored by the Home Partnership Foundation. The fundraiser is open to housing non-profits in Idaho and goes from now until 11:59 a.m. Dec. 31. They will use the proceeds from the campaign to fund its affordable housing programs and related services.

In addition to ICCU’s lead gift of $10,000, the Home Partnership Foundation will provide a $1 for $1 match in the form of an “Everyone Wins Fund” for gifts totaling up to $2,500 for all participating organizations, including NeighborWorks. Over 80 housing non-profits and school districts across Idaho are taking part this year.

“Prize money and matching grant funds are a huge part of this campaign,” said NeighborWorks Pocatello Executive Director Mark Dahlquist, “In 2022, we raised just over $53,000 with about $12,000 of this total coming in the form of matching prize and grant money. I think people are always motivated to take part in the Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge because their underlying contributions can be leveraged so very well.”

“ICCU loves to support the communities where we live and work and NeighborWorks is a great organization that helps people into affordable housing and improves the neighborhoods in Pocatello,” said ICCU Chief Lending Officer Ed Tierney.

Those wishing to contribute may do so at www.nwpocatello.org or by calling the office at 208-232-9468.

For over 30 years, NeighborWorks Pocatello has helped people get into homes and keep them there thanks to various impactful programs. Over 600 residents have been assisted with the organization’s Home Improvement Loan Program, over 200 new homes constructed, over 6,000 people counseled and nearly 1,200 home purchases for first-time buyers facilitated.

NeighborWorks Pocatello also owns and operates the 10-bed Spirit of Hope House, which is a facility located on North Harrison Avenue serving men who are transitioning from the correctional system.

NeighborWorks Pocatello is close to completing construction on the new Bonneville Commons subdivision, which is located at the site of the former Bonneville Elementary School along the 300 block of North 8th Avenue. There are 26 new housing units slated for this site.

Additionally, the Park Meadows Senior Apartments, located at 555 Park Meadows Drive (between South 4th and South 5th Avenues – north of Prime Time Auctions) is slated for occupancy later this month. Park Meadows will include 49 affordable apartment units for people in the community age 55 and above.