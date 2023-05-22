By WCCO STAFF

STILLWATER, Minnesota (WCCO) — I scream, you scream, we all scream for 100 years of Nelson’s Ice Cream!

The iconic Stillwater shop is celebrating its centennial birthday. Its doors first opened in 1923, when it was initially known as Seven Corners Grocery Store.

They offered several items, including ice cream and the first pasteurized milk in the area.

WCCO News asked the current owner, Daved Najarian, what the secret is behind their long-lasting business.

“I think keeping it kind of a family affair is the secret, obviously, and the fact that it’s ice cream. Who doesn’t like ice cream?” Najarian said.

In 2014, Nelson’s expanded and opened a second location on Snelling Avenue South in St. Paul.

