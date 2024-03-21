Netflix has started dipping into live sports. The streaming giant has aired exhibition events in golf and tennis over the past four months. It is also slated to air the July 20 fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. Netflix will also start carrying World Wrestling Entertainment’s flagship show beginning next year. There has been speculation about whether Netflix’s recent forays into live sports are a precursor to becoming a major player for live sports rights. But it seems unlike to happen soon.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.