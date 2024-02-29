RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nye County spokesperson says top elections official Mark Kampf is resigning. The rural Nevada county has been roiled by voting machine conspiracy theories. That led to a hand-count in the 2022 midterms. The reason for Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf’s resignation is not immediately clear. County spokesperson Arnold Knightly confirmed Kampf sent his resignation earlier this week. His last day will be March 31. Kampf stepped in as the county’s top election official in the wake of the county commission unanimously voting in support of ditching voting machines. Kampf ended up overseeing a hand-count that was the secondary counting method to voting machines.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

