CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — As a slate of bills from the Democrat-controlled Nevada Legislature edges closer to Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo’s desk, little is known about how he will use his veto power. Nevada is one of the country’s 10 remaining state governments in which Democrats control one branch and Republicans control the other. Lombardo is the only Republican challenger to defeat an incumbent Democratic governor in the 2022 midterms. He has steered a moderate path in previous campaigns and declined to comment publicly on most bills as they advanced in the state Senate and Assembly, setting the stage for a contentious final legislative stretch.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

