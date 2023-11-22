RENO, Nev. (AP) — A judge has struck down an effort to enshrine reproductive rights, including abortion, in Nevada’s constitution. Carson City District Court Judge James T. Russell ruled on Tuesday that a proposed ballot initiative offered by abortion rights advocates in the western swing state is too broad. Abortion rights have become a mobilizing issue for Democrats after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which established a nationwide right to abortion. The proposed Nevada petition would have have enshrined the “fundamental right to reproductive freedom” which includes prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control, vasectomy, tubal ligation, abortion and abortion care into the state constitution.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

