CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Legislature convened Wednesday for a special session to consider whether to provide $380 million in public financing for a stadium that would host the Oakland Athletics on the Las Vegas Strip. The funding would mainly come from $180 million in transferable tax credits and $120 million in county bonds. Backers have pledged that the creation of a special tax district around the proposed stadium would generate enough money to pay off those bonds and interest. Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office had introduced the stadium financing bill with less than two weeks left in the regular session. It is unclear how many days the special session will last.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.