LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s attorney general is investigating six Republican electors who submitted paperwork to Congress falsely declaring Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election. It was not immediately clear if the ongoing probe was a criminal or civil matter. But the probe adds to official scrutiny of so-called fake electors in several swing states won by President Joe Biden in 2020, including investigations in Georgia, Michigan and Arizona. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Politico and NBC News first reported the existence of the investigation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.