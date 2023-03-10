By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is sticking with a blue-and-white color scheme for the exterior of the new version of Air Force One. The Air Force says the light blue on the new model of the modified 747s that transport the president will be a little bit deeper and more modern in tone than the robin’s egg blue on the aircraft currently in use. Boeing is currently modifying two of its 747-800 aircraft that will use the Air Force One call sign when the president is aboard. They will replace the existing fleet of two aging Boeing 747-200 aircraft the president currently uses.